Two for one: Jamie Carragher savages Richarlison & Gary Neville in two-minute salvo

Jamie Carragher was the king of the banter following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over fellow top four hopefuls Tottenham.

The Scouser took a pop at Richarlison and Gary Neville on Twitter, mocking the former for his pigeon celebration, just moments before Diogo Jota sealed the winner, and his fellow Sky Sports commentator for his presumably lacklustre response.

🦆🦆🦆🦆😂😂😂😂 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 30, 2023

Why is Gary not as excited right now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 30, 2023

The Merseysiders had, in rather remarkable (yet entirely unsurprising) fashion, blown a three-goal lead established in the first 15 minutes of action, giving the visitors hope of a share of the spoils.

Seeing former Everton hitman and Liverpool antagoniser Richarlison looking on in a state of utter disbelief was a most satisfying cherry on top of what could be a huge victory as far as our hopes of European qualification are concerned.

It’s worth highlighting that we should have destroyed any hope of a comeback within the first-half – Liverpool have only themselves to blame for inexplicably taking their foot off the gas.

Still, here we sit in fifth place (looking down somewhat nervously at Brighton and Hove Albion with two games in hand) and hoping for an unprecedented turn of fortunes for Manchester United and Newcastle in the extremely near future.

Who knows, eh?

