(Video) Jordan Pickford’s penalty save celebration most cringeworthy thing fans will have seen

Jordan Pickford was clearly a very happy man after keeping out a penalty that would have most certainly relegated his club from the English top-flight.

In the context of it being a genuinely terrible spot-kick taken by James Maddison coupled with the stark reality of the club’s league position and the current scoreline, however, one might have thought the Englishman would be a little more restrained with his celebration.

Ultimately, the Blues could still end up losing the game – certainly so if the score remains as it is – with the result leaving them in 19th place, two points away from safety.

