(Video) Jordan Pickford’s penalty save celebration most cringeworthy thing fans will have seen

Jordan Pickford was clearly a very happy man after keeping out a penalty that would have most certainly relegated his club from the English top-flight.
In the context of it being a genuinely terrible spot-kick taken by James Maddison coupled with the stark reality of the club’s league position and the current scoreline, however, one might have thought the Englishman would be a little more restrained with his celebration.
Ultimately, the Blues could still end up losing the game – certainly so if the score remains as it is – with the result leaving them in 19th place, two points away from safety.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footbailldaily:
Jordan Pickford can't hold back the celebrations at half-time after saving James Maddison's penalty 😅🧤 pic.twitter.com/ioZTsx9g0K
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 1, 2023