(Video) Klopp offers advice to Mason after pushing for Jota red card at Anfield

Much has been made of the possible red card for Diogo Jota during Liverpool’s victory against Tottenham and it seems that Jurgen Klopp was a little fed up with Ryan Mason pushing for the dismissal too.

Speaking with the media after the game, the 55-year-old said: “I really think Ryan [Mason] has other things to worry about”.

The German was rather critical of the 31-year-old’s counter attacking tactics for his side, as well as the relentless pushing for the Portuguese forward being sent off.

The fact that the former Hull City man neglected to mention Oliver Skipp’s foul on Luis Diaz and the terrible refereeing decision from Paul Tierney that preceded Richarlison’s equaliser – is also rather telling.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Mason via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ "I really think Ryan [Mason] has other things to worry about." 🙄 Jurgen Klopp's response to the Tottenham caretaker manager's anger at Jota not being sent off 🟥 pic.twitter.com/SnVCrS1H1J — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 1, 2023

