(Video) The Kop erupts to Klopp’s fist pumps after dramatic victory over Tottenham

There aren’t many things that make a Liverpool victory much better but when Jurgen Klopp greets the Kop with his famous fist pumps, it’s hard to argue against the fact that it does make the win a little bit better.

Following the salute to Diogo Jota for his late winner, attention from the supporters turned to our boss who walked towards the fans with a finger to his ear – igniting the excitement even further.

Then the German performed his trademark celebration and the noise behind the goal was almost deafening, much like it had been after the Portuguese forward’s winner.

It’s not something we see every game, nor that we’ve been treated to much in this campaign, and that’s why we enjoyed this one so much.

You can watch Klopp’s celebration via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

