(Video) Liverpool fan spotted playing games on their phone during Tottenham match

Liverpool supporters are known as some of the most passionate in world football and when Diogo Jota’s late winner hit the back of the net, you’d be hard pressed to find a louder stadium.

However, not everyone inside the ground for the match against Tottenham was adding to the atmosphere – as one video that is circling on Twitter has shown.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Tottenham live stream footage of Jota’s last-gasp winner

As Spurs were set to take a corner in the second-half, comedian Adam Rowe captured one supporter who was very engrossed in playing games on his mobile phone instead.

If you buy a ticket, you’re entitled to support as you wish but with so many people being so desperate to attend a match – we don’t need ‘fans’ like this inside Anfield.

You can watch the footage of the Liverpool fan via @adamrowecomedy on Twitter:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions