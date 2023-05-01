(Video) Luis Diaz’s girlfriend posts adorable online clip of daughter greeting him after Reds win

The girlfriend of Luis Diaz posted a heartwarming clip of the Liverpool forward being greeted by his daughter following the Reds’ 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Colombian winger scored his first goal since returning from a six-month layoff with a knee injury in mid-April (Transfermarkt), his early strike giving Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead on a pulsating afternoon at Anfield.

After the match, the 26-year-old saw his daughter run into his arms upon seeing him in the players’ car park, with footage of the adorable moment shared by the number 23’s partner Gera Ponce on her Instagram story.

Diaz himself took to the social media site towards the end of last week to post a video sharing the various stages of his injury recovery, giving thanks to his family for supporting him through that difficult period.

Among the many sights to cherish from yesterday’s dramatic win over Spurs, this was among the most heartwarming.

You can see the clip of Diaz and his daughter below, taken from @gera25ponce on Instagram and shared on Twitter by @suubs2: