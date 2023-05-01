(Video) Luis Diaz leaves Skipp bamboozled with glorious nutmeg in Liverpool win

Oliver Skipp may have taken out Luis Diaz with a horror tackle during Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday, but the Colombian ultimately had the last laugh on the Spurs midfielder – and not just on the scoreboard either.

During the first half of yesterday’s pulsating encounter at Anfield, the Colombian showed some sublime trickery in one particularly captivating passage of play.

Having initially left Pedro Porro for dead over by the Main Stand touchline, the 26-year-old evaded the attention of Dejan Kulusevski.

Skipp then attempted to close down Diaz, only to see the Reds’ number 23 casually pass the ball between his legs and leave the Tottenham midfielder eating his dust.

While some try to stop the Colombian with excessive force, he says ‘see ya later’ to opponents by letting his magnificent footballing ability do the talking.

You can catch a clip of Diaz’s nutmeg on Skipp below, shared via mightyredsx on TikTok: