(Video) Ryan Mason makes remarkable ‘country mile’ claim after losing to Liverpool

Liverpool fans were delirious as we made it 3-0 inside 15 pulsating minutes at Anfield but our drop-off from that point opened the door for Tottenham and Ryan Mason had some strong comments after the match.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the interim head coach said: “I’m devastated. The reality is the team that created the most chances lost the game. We were the better team by a country mile.”

It’s hard to not credit Spurs for getting themselves back into the game but it did feel like this was more down to our complacency, rather than the Londoners dominating the match.

It was a great game of football but there’s no way that the 31-year-old’s side was a ‘country mile’ ahead of ours.

You can watch Mason’s comments on Tottenham via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ "The team that created the most chances lost the game. We were the better side by a country mile." Ryan Mason on Tottenham losing 4-3 to Liverpool ❌ pic.twitter.com/MTHXLggJLv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2023

