(Video) Spurs fan jumps the gun with celebratory gesture over Richarlison goal v Liverpool

One Tottenham supporter who was at Anfield on Sunday shared footage of his reaction to Richarlison’s late equaliser, only to see his joy short-lived as Diogo Jota soon struck the winner for Liverpool in a 4-3 thriller.

The Reds raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes before Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs prior to half-time and Heung-min Son later reduced the deficit to one.

In the third minute of added time, a free kick was floated into the home team’s penalty area, with the Brazilian getting his head to the ball and diverting it past compatriot Alisson to complete the visitors’ comeback.

It was a goal which prompted wild celebrations from the away supporters, with one Tottenham fan taking a video of himself making a ‘shush’ gesture and puffing out his cheeks as he revelled in the 25-year-old’s equaliser.

As it turned out, he jumped the gun with that reaction as, just 60 seconds later, Jota buried the ball past Fraser Forster to send the Liverpool faithful into raptures, with the Spurs fans disbelieving.

What a glorious ending to a simply thrilling football match!

You can catch the clip of the Spurs fan’s celebrating Richarlison’s goal below, shared via @Owen_1906 on Twitter: