(Video) TikToker’s delayed reaction to Jota’s winning goal for Liverpool is comedy gold

One TikToker was still revelling in Richarlison’s equaliser well after Diogo Jota had gone down the other end and scored the winner for Liverpool in Sunday’s dramatic clash at Anfield.

Spurs had fought back from 3-0 down inside 15 minutes to narrow the deficit to one as the match entered stoppage time.

There were 92 minutes on the clock when the visitors won a free kick, from which their Brazilian forward headed an improbable equalising goal. However, within 60 seconds, the Reds’ number 20 beat Fraser Forster to finally settle a rollercoaster contest in his team’s favour.

TikTok personality The People’s Pundit shared hilarious footage of himself with a mock-up Sky Sports microphone commentating on the epic finish to the game, taking so much pleasure in Richarlison’s leveller that he didn’t notice Jota making it 4-3, as his back was turned to the screen.

When he finally looked at the TV, he noticed Jurgen Klopp ‘fuming’, having not seen the Liverpool manager’s passionate response to the winning goal.

It was only a few seconds later that he finally noticed the change on the scoreboard, at which point the penny dropped, as did a sombre profanity upon eventually copping what had happened.

Amid the comedy value, it was a 60-second period which showed just why it would’ve been foolish for anyone to take their eyes off that dramatic game at Anfield yesterday.

You can catch a clip of the reaction below, via thepeoplespundit on TikTok: