Thomas Tuchel makes Ryan Gravenberch claim amid Liverpool transfer rumours

Thomas Tuchel has had to negotiate a difficult start to life as Bayern Munich boss it has to be said, having overseen the club’s exit from the Champions League and, most notably, a post-match fracas between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane.

The Senegalese international now faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, though he’s far from being the only one judging by Ryan Gravenberch’s recent comments about a lack of game time.

There may yet be a future to speak of, however, should the former Chelsea boss manage to convince the latter to extend his stay in Germany amid clear Liverpool interest, with the German praising the prodigy for a ‘very good game off the bench’ in the 2-0 win over Hertha, as relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Tuchel on Mané difficult moment: “The situation is as it is. He has to keep his head up and keep working. Mané has scored countless goals in the toughest league in the world…”. 🔴 #FCBayern “Gravenberch played a very good game off the bench today”, he added. pic.twitter.com/LWV9FbPQXr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2023

That may create a dilemma or two for those keen on betting on football transfers ahead of the summer window.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about new sport betting sites, with all that pesky research taken care of for you!

READ MORE: What Robertson told Jota after Richarlison goal made all the difference

READ MORE: ‘Likely to leave’ – Times journo drops Liverpool transfer target claim as summer window nears

Will Ryan Gravenberch sign for Liverpool this summer?

The rumours linking the Dutchman to Anfield just keep on coming, with BILD’s Christian Falk having confirmed the 20-year-old is actively thinking about the possibility of life in Merseyside.

“Ryan Gravenberch keeps pushing. Either he gets more playing time or he wants to change,” the journalist told CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool have made it clear to him that Jurgen Klopp wants him.

“Gravenberch will ask Bayern to leave for Liverpool if Tuchel cannot convince him to stay.”

There’s every possibility, of course, that Tuchel could yet convince Gravenberch that he’s best placed sticking it out in Bavaria and gradually increasing his minutes.

The quality is most certainly there with the former Ajax prodigy (hence the interest coming from the red half of Merseyside), and the former Blues boss can lean on the notion of a new regime introducing fresh opportunities to impress.

With Konrad Laimer joining in the summer, however, and Bayern thought to be keen on bringing in a big-money striker, selling a talent like the midfielder in question could prove ideal for all involved.

On our end, there’s a clear need to reinforce the midfield with young operators; Gravenberch would represent something of a rawer, longer-term project, it has to be said.

Comparing well to the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Khephren Thuram, however, as far as FB Ref’s analysis is concerned, it’s not hard to see why we’re so keen on the youngster.

The former Ajax man is a clearly confident ball carrier (similar to Mason Mount) judging by his rankings for successful take-ons (94th percentile) and progressive carries (85th percentile), which would surely add to a team with greater midfield control owing to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s tactical shift.

Whether we can manage to outdo Tuchel’s charm offensive remains to be seen, though it would be a huge shame to see the player’s talents wasted on the bench.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions