(Video) Unanimous decision amongst pundits over possible Jota red card incident

Diogo Jota provided Liverpool supporters with a moment we will never forget but his presence on the pitch has caused mass debate, including between those who were sat in the Sky Sports studios.

Robbie Keane, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness were not only the three pundits for the match but also three men who have played for both Tottenham Hotspur and the Reds, meaning they should have quite a balanced outlook on events.

To then hear that the trio believed our No.20 should have been dismissed, may help sway the opinion of our own fans into thinking the same.

It was certainly a close shave and the game could have been much different had (ignoring Oliver Skipp’s horror tackle on Luis Diaz) our Portuguese forward been dismissed.

You can watch the pundits opinion on the Jota incident via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Red card ✅ Everyone in the studio is in agreement that Diogo Jota was lucky to be on the pitch after a high foot on Skipp pic.twitter.com/fPlkBi4OgL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2023

