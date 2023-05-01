What Robertson told Jota after Richarlison goal made all the difference

Diogo Jota admitted that he had Andy Robertson to thank for scoring a dramatic late winner for Liverpool in their high-octane encounter with Tottenham at the weekend.

The Portuguese international quickly responded after Richarlison appeared to secure an equaliser for the visitors, confirming what would have been a remarkable capitulation from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“I remember Robbo telling me to go on because we normally play that long ball – to go on and believe, and you could feel that was already a good sign,” the Portuguese international revealed in an exclusive chat with liverpoolfc.com. “We did that, we won the second ball, we played back, we played again in behind and I could intercept a pass and score the winner. It was amazing.”

It caps off a wonderful end to April from the Reds, with the former Wolves hitman finding the back of the net on five occasions in his last four games.

READ MORE: ‘Likely to leave’ – Times journo drops Liverpool transfer target claim as summer window nears

READ MORE: Two for one: Jamie Carragher savages Richarlison & Gary Neville in two-minute salvo

What does the future hold for Darwin Nunez?

After going a year without a goal, it’s a huge turnaround in form that has, collectively with Cody Gakpo’s positive run in the starting-XI, kept Darwin Nunez out of the starting lineup.

How long that situation persists is entirely up to the duo going forward, though it certainly bodes well for us to have such fierce competition for places in the forward line ahead of what many a fan will hope will be a much-improved campaign next time around.

Our talented but erratic Uruguayan international has much to do if he’s to break back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans before the end of May but in the meantime, it’s delightful to see one man tipped for a potential exit back in the goals.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions