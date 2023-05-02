(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s astounding April assists shared in fantastic compilation

It’s no secret that since Jurgen Klopp has altered the position of Trent Alexander-Arnold, his influence on the attacking prowess of our side has dramatically increased.

Because of this, the club was quick to compile a clip of all his assists in what was a truly remarkable month for our No.66.

With six assists in just five games, the Scouser in our team looks to be thriving in a new position and we can only hope that this continues in the final games of the campaign.

As a full pre-season of preparation awaits too, let’s keep our fingers crossed that the 24-year-old will only improve his already breathtaking numbers.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s assists via @LFC on Twitter:

6️⃣ assists for #️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ in April 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/o8cwGXrMu9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2023

