(Video) Cody Gakpo appears to break cardinal Klopp rule right before Liverpool face Tottenham

Cody Gakpo has been nothing short of exceptional in recent weeks, though the Dutchman is sure to have Jurgen Klopp raising his eyebrow in disapproval if footage ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham should fall under his gaze.

The Dutchman was spotted tapping the This Is Anfield sign once again despite the manager having previously informed his squad to not touch the sign in question (via Sports Joe) until they’ve lifted silverware with the club.

It’s entirely possible that the former PSV man has yet to be informed of the German’s instructions in that regard, of course!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: