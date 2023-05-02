(Video) Luis Diaz’s goofy post-match dance will have LFC fans grinning from ear to ear

Luis Diaz was in a jubilant mood after Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham and little wonder why given the dramatic nature of the tie’s finale!

The Colombian was spotted dancing his way into the dressing room, much to the delight of the Reds’ staff present inside Anfield, as the cameras followed our No.23 after the final whistle.

The former Porto man was on target on the day, registering the hosts’ second goal as part of a stunning 15-minute opening salvo.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: