(Video) “You can’t behave like that” – Ex-Red calls for Klopp touchline ban after Spurs outburst

Jurgen Klopp is loved for being such a passionate manager but this display of emotion may be about to cost him with a touchline ban and one former Liverpool player has shared his opinion on the clash against Tottenham.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol said: “I guess a certain touchline ban would be in order because you can’t do that, we all know you can’t do that.

“You can’t behave like that, certainly when you’re Jurgen Klopp, you can’t do it. If he gets banned for a game then I don’t have any problem with it, I’m sure he won’t have any problem with it”.

It’s well reported that our manager has an issue with Paul Tierney and his standard of refereeing, with the failure to award a foul on Ben Davies indirectly leading to Richarlison’s late equaliser.

The boss wasn’t afraid to gloat in front of the fourth official and referee after Diogo Jota saved the day but the way in which he acted may well mean that he spends some time away from the touchline.

