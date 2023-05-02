(Video) Blatant hypocrisy in Gallagher’s analysis of Jota high boot challenge exposed in Haaland footage

One can appreciate calls for Diogo Jota to have been handed a red card for his high boot, which collided with Oliver Skipp’s head when the Tottenham man also vied for the ball.
However, we take exception to the discourse that has followed, with Dermot Gallagher a shining example of the blatant hypocrisy present in the sport.
Comparing Sky Sports footage of the former official analysing Erling Haaland’s high boot on Joachim Andersen before our No.20’s, the Irishman is seen showing leniency to the former whilst suggesting a completely different outcome for the latter.
Given that the two incidents are near identical, it’s difficult to see why there should be a difference in the punishment issued.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
Victims.
No mention of relative force or intent
Sorry ??? What victims have to do with these two incidents? Stick to the topic under discussion or keep the hell out of it ! The two incidents are certainly comparable if not identical – difference is one is a 6’4″ 15 stone guy with his foot high – the other is 5’8″ and 12 stone – which one is most likely to endanger an opponent?
This is exactly why Klopp gets so annoyed with them, they are incompetent and some clearly biased against Liverpool. Salah is repeatedly and clearly fouled nearly every game and hardly gets a call. Against Spurs the guy blatantly fouled him twice yet Salah is penalised. The Club needs to openly support Klopp as he is right.
That’s because ref’s, ex or current will cover for one another, regardless of hypocrisy. They feel the need to have this “laager” mentality, as if it is taboo to call out the inconsistencies of one another. Tierney pleads that he is human and makes mistakes, but forgets that professionals are meant to learn from their mistakes and not keep on making them without impunity.
It was Einstein that said it is madness to keep on doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Hi have followed foot ball since the age of ten in 1953 Referees were a different breed than they are to day. Liverpool V spurs has been reffed by tierny five times in six years and each time. Spurs has been favoured Last year spurs player Kane should have been red carded but no the takle according to Teirney was fair yesterday Kripp’s two footed tackle on Diaz could have broken his leg Dangerous ply No action from teirney Jota high foot is afoul so yellow card but Kripp’s had his head into the foot so should have been spoken to but no the Sallah was being held by his shirt and arm He shook the player off his arm caught the player it was a natural play by salah but gets booked wrong no intent meant so no fowl Do the referees really know the rules I think not Teirney should never referee another game.