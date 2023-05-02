(Video) Blatant hypocrisy in Gallagher’s analysis of Jota high boot challenge exposed in Haaland footage

One can appreciate calls for Diogo Jota to have been handed a red card for his high boot, which collided with Oliver Skipp’s head when the Tottenham man also vied for the ball.

However, we take exception to the discourse that has followed, with Dermot Gallagher a shining example of the blatant hypocrisy present in the sport.

Comparing Sky Sports footage of the former official analysing Erling Haaland’s high boot on Joachim Andersen before our No.20’s, the Irishman is seen showing leniency to the former whilst suggesting a completely different outcome for the latter.

Given that the two incidents are near identical, it’s difficult to see why there should be a difference in the punishment issued.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Biggies_MaIIs):