‘Liverpool source affirms’ – Jacque Talbot lifts lid on Reds’ reluctance to pay release clause for ‘midfield machine’

Jacque Talbot revealed on Twitter that Liverpool may feel reluctant to meet Manuel Ugarte’s release clause in light of the allegation that the 22-year-old is ‘further down the list’ compared to their other midfield targets.

The man labelled a ‘midfield machine’ by scout Jacek Kulig (via Football Fancast) comes with a release clause of £53m attached, if one report from Record (via HITC) is to be understood as accurate.

Liverpool source affirms today Manuel Ugarte is liked by club but tells me Sporting CP midfielder is ‘further down the list’ than other targets. Could be why reluctance to meet full release clause for player. https://t.co/0m7m3RNEOE — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) May 2, 2023

Given that the likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister are not considered likely to set back an interested party considerably more than the amount in question, it’s not hard to see why the Merseysiders are keeping a light touch on the trigger.

Would Manuel Ugarte fit the bill for Liverpool’s midfield revamp?

A quick glance at the holding midfielder’s stats via FB Ref suggests he’d be a fine addition to any top side, however, with the player ranking extremely highly for defensive contributions; 99th percentile for tackles, 97th for interceptions and 89th for blocks.

A high pass completion rate per 90 of 91.2% likewise compares favourably against Ugarte’s midfield peers, ranking in the 98th percentile, which suggests the Sporting star is more than reliable in possession – a trait that’s sure to appeal to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Perhaps a gamble too far at £53m, however, with the Premier League-proven experience of Mount and Mac Allister likely to be preferred by our recruitment team.

