(Video) New footage shows what Diogo Jota said to Oliver Skipp after Liverpool’s win over Spurs

New footage has shown Diogo Jota sportingly apologising to Oliver Skipp over the challenge which saw the Liverpool player booked in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The 26-year-old was shown a yellow card for Paul Tierney for catching the Spurs midfielder on the face in the closing stages of the match at Anfield, with former top-flight referee Dermot Gallagher telling Sky Sports that it could easily have been a sending off.

The Reds attacker said afterwards that, while he didn’t feel it would’ve warranted a red card, it was a ‘bad tackle’ and stressed that he didn’t intend to ’cause any harm’ to his opponent.

On Tuesday morning, Liverpool’s official YouTube channel was updated with the latest edition of Inside Anfield, with a compilation of behind-the-scenes footage from Sunday’s game.

One excerpt from after the match shows Jota putting his hands together in an apparent pleading motion as he approached Skipp, offering a handshake of apology which turned into a momentary hug.

The Portuguese forward can be heard saying ‘sorry‘ to the Tottenham man and also appears to have said there was ‘no intention‘ in the challenge, with the latter magnanimously accepting the gesture.

Kudos to Diogo for seeking out the Spurs player after the game and holding his hands up over the foul, and credit also to Skipp for his response.

You can see the clip of those two players below (at 13:28), from Liverpool FC on YouTube: