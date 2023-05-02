(Video) Jurgen Klopp shares wholesome hug with Spurs player after Liverpool thriller

Much of the talk about Jurgen Klopp ever since Sunday’s 4-3 thriller between Liverpool and Tottenham has centred on his angry touchline celebrations of Diogo Jota’s winning goal.

However, just a few short minutes after that dramatic moment, the Reds manager showed his gentler side as he commiserated with Heung-min Son following the final whistle.

The Spurs forward understandably looked dejected, having seen his team’s remarkable comeback from three goals down ultimately prove in vain, and a few of the home side’s players sportingly consoled him afterwards.

The warmest gesture of all came from Klopp, who approached the South Korea star and shared a wholesome hug with him. It wasn’t just a momentary pat on the back and arm around the shoulder, either, but rather a genuine and lengthy embrace between the two as they showed great mutual respect.

Amid all the discourse about the Liverpool manager’s raging at the match officials, this was a moment which showed a truer reflection of what he’s about, a wonderful man who shows class towards opponents once the heat of battle has subsided.

You can see the clip of Klopp and Son hugging below, via sonheungmin7fan on TikTok: