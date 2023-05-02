(Video) Klopp provides injury update on ‘exceptional’ Liverpool forward; doubt for Fulham

Liverpool are hoping to extend a winning run of four matches and an unbeaten streak of six, as we welcome Fulham to Anfield but Jurgen Klopp may well have to do so with at least one of his forward’s missing.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Fulham, the 55-year-old said: “Diogo struggles, in the West Ham game he got a knock in the back and a bruised rib, he could not train before the game [with Tottenham] but could play without an injection or whatever.

“But, he got another knock immediately when he came on [against Tottenham], you might have seen the celebrations of Diogo [after his goal], he sat down pretty slowly.

“So, didn’t train since then and that’s one that’s a doubt but I hope he can recover”.

After such a dramatic role in the finale of our thriller against Tottenham, everyone will want to see our No.20 back on the pitch soon but also will hope that his injury isn’t anything too serious.

As our manager also named his Portuguese forward as ‘exceptional’ (via liverpoolfc.com), he will know better than most of just how important his availability is to the squad.

With Bobby Firmino also likely to be a fitness issue too though, let’s hope that these offensive issues don’t last any longer – with this finish line for this campaign firmly in sight.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Jota (from 16:32) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

