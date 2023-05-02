Klopp’s ‘wonderful’ midfielder ‘requires an operation’, set to be ‘out for a considerable period’ – report

Jurgen Klopp is currently experiencing his own injury concern, confirming that his hamstring problem would have ruled him out for six weeks if he was a player, but seems to have more serious concerns within his playing staff.

As reported by Jacque Talbot: ‘Hear Thiago is out for a considerable period and the Liverpool midfielder requires an operation’.

The man that our boss first described (via liverpoolfc.com) as ‘wonderful’ when he initially signed for the Reds, has shown both that he is a fantastic player but also that his injury record is far from what we would like to see.

READ MORE: (Video) Tierney’s historic bias against Liverpool shared in worrying compilation

Seeing as we’re not fighting for silverware and there’s only five games left of the campaign, this may be seen as the right time to complete any possible surgery for our No.6 but we will have to wait and learn more from the club.

When the German spoke with the media ahead of facing Fulham, there was no insight into whether the Spanish international was or wasn’t on the comeback trail to a return to action and so this report has come somewhat out of the blue.

It’s a real blow to hear that the 32-year-old could miss much of what may prove to be a crucial pre-season for the club but only adds more pressure on the need to bolster our midfield options this summer.

You can view the Thiago update via @jac_talbot on Twitter:

Hear Thiago is out for a considerable period and the Liverpool midfielder requires an operation. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) May 2, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions