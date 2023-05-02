‘Dialogue with my agent’ – Reported Liverpool target addresses ‘fun’ transfer speculation

One reported Liverpool transfer target has been addressing speculation regarding his future.

Last month, Norwegian outlet Varden reported (via Fotbolltransfers) of the Reds’ apparent interest in Odds BK goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt, who’s now also believed to be attracting the admiration of Manchester United and Schalke 04.

The 23-year-old spoke to Swedish outlet Fotboll Skanalen regarding the rumours, saying: “It’s fun when it’s written positively about clubs seeing what you’re doing, then you’ve done something good.

“They are absolutely big clubs. But I don’t want to comment on any specific club’s interest or anything like that at the moment.

“My contract expires at the end of the year. I guess we’ve had contract discussions for about a year now, but haven’t agreed on anything new yet. Right now, I just carry on as I have done before and the rest will take care of itself.”

In terms of interest from the likes of Liverpool, Wahlstedt said: “I have a good dialogue with my agent. I would like to know when the interest is quite concrete. But you don’t need to know all the clubs that are interested or that watch the matches.”

READ MORE: Two arch-rivals could vie to sign Liverpool gem who Klopp compared to World Cup winner

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold’s astounding April assists shared in fantastic compilation

The Sweden international has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign with Odds BK, keeping a clean sheet in each of his first four games (Transfermarkt).

As he mentioned to Fotboll Skanalen, he’ll be out of contract at the end of the year as things stand, so if his head is turned by the reported transfer interest and his club are left with little option but to sell, a move seems quite likely to materialise in the summer.

Wahlstedt may be trying to downplay the speculation and focus on performing for his current employers, but his comment about the rumoured interest being ‘fun’ suggests that he’s flattered to have Liverpool and other clubs being linked with him.

The Reds will likely need to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks during the off-season, with Adrian’s contract expiring and Caoimhin Kelleher expected to move on in search of regular first-team football.

With the 23-year-old patently aware of the interest in him, and potentially available for comparative peanuts if Odds BK decide to sell before his deal runs out, he could be an astute target worth bringing in as backup to Alisson.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions