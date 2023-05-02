(Photo) Liverpool’s 2023/24 Nike home kit allegedly leaked online

Liverpool fans may have been offered an early look at what next season’s home kit from Nike will look like.

The alleged new design from the American manufacturers sees huge inspiration drawn on the Reebok jersey of 1998/99, featuring a return to the simple red and white palette with white trim on the collar and sleeves.

If an accurate representation of what we can expect to be adorning the players next year, it’s far from being a bad effort.

You can catch the alleged leak below, courtesy of Reddit user