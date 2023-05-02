Sky Sports stat proves Liverpool have secret weapon not even Man City can replicate

Liverpool’s upturn in form in recent weeks has seen familiar cogs begin to churn away once again, with the likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota all flourishing from Jurgen Klopp’s tactical tweak.

In amongst all that, however, it shouldn’t be forgotten that we’ve been largely reliant on the efforts of Alisson Becker in keeping the club vaguely afloat near the top four battle throughout the campaign.

Goalkeeper stats collected by John Harrison and shared by Sky Sports during Monday Night Football coverage clearly illustrates that the Brazilian international is well ahead of his peers in one-on-ones prevented (between 2018-22) with a 4.5 differential to Lukasz Fabianski in second.

It was great to see @Carra23 & @kschmeichel1 using & discussing our bespoke GK data on #MNF to highlight Kasper’s quality during 1v1s! At https://t.co/MZcBzSYSZ7 we know context is vital & for too long GK stats have been riddled with unaccounted variables – we are changing that! pic.twitter.com/oW5rQV1jLj — John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) May 1, 2023

We’re sure it hasn’t gone unnoticed that our No.1’s competition for a starting berth in the Brazil squad is even lower down the pecking order.

Alisson Becker: The best goalkeeper in the Premier League?

As far as we’re concerned, we have arguably the leading ‘keeper in world football; a more than competent shotstopper, overwhelmingly confident with his feet, a man with a perfect sense of timing – Alisson has it all.

Try as our rivals might, that’s a hard combination to find in a goalkeeper and one we should be cherishing every week.

