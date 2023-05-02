(Video) Mane gives Tuchel death stare after weird pants pulling training moment

Sadio Mane is loved by all Liverpool fans after his long successful spell at Anfield and it seems clear that life with Bayern Munich is not going as well for him, as it did on Merseyside.

One moment from a recent training session shows his manager, Thomas Tuchel, think it’s a good idea to pull down the pants of our former No.10.

It seems clear that the Senegalese forward didn’t find it funny and shows a real misjudgement of humour from the German.

After a traumatic few months for the former Southampton man, this certainly won’t have helped him feel comfortable amongst his Bundesliga teammates.

You can watch the interaction between Tuchel and Mane via @TuchelCam & FC Bayern.tv on Twitter:

mr thomas tuchel i was not familiar with your gayme pic.twitter.com/uHYFyyI3XI — Tuchel Cam (@TuchelCam) May 1, 2023

