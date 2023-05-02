(Video) Martin Tyler impersonator hilariously mocks lacklustre commentary of Jota winner

Martin Tyler has been accused in recent years of having lost his enthusiasm for commentary – a position that’s hard to dispute when compared to electric wordsmith Peter Drury.

Andy Cantwell hit the nail on the head with his hilarious portrayal of the Englishman’s live breakdown of Diogo Jota’s winner against Tottenham at Anfield.

We know the commentator isn’t necessarily intrinsically biased against Liverpool, though it’s hard not to feel a little let down by the quality of the commentary when describing such a dramatic end to a game of football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AdnyCantwell’s Twitter account: