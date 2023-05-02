(Video) Ragnar Klavan announced as part of Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations

The city of Liverpool is soon set to unite in celebration of music and culture, as Eurovision comes to town and Ragnar Klavan has been announced as being part of the party with his ties to our club playing a huge role.

As announced on menu.err.ee, the former defender will be in charge of announcing the points awarded from Estonia on the evening via the video link to his home nation.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp charged for ‘improper conduct’ and questioning the ‘integrity of the referee’ after Tierney comments

Speaking of his love for the city, the 37-year-old said: “Recently I went to the Liverpool Legends game and then it seemed like it was only yesterday. The emotions and feelings all came back. It was very cool to go there again.”

It’s great that we can find a way to tie the Reds and this amazing moment for the city, and Ukraine, through a much-loved member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

You can watch Klavan’s interview (in Estonian) via menu.err.ee:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions