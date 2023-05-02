(Video) Richarlison’s shell-shocked reaction at full-time caught in new post-match clip

Richarlison went from elation to devastation in less than a minute as Diogo Jota crushed the travelling Tottenham fans’ dreams of a share of the spoils with a dramatic late winner.

Lucas Moura could be seen shaking his head after accidentally feeding the Portuguese international for his decider, though it was his Brazilian teammate’s shell-shocked reaction at full-time that will have also caught the eye.

The former Everton man could be seen palming his head in disbelief as the opposition made their way off the pitch with another set of three points in the bag.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: