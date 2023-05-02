(Video) talkSPORT pundit makes snide ‘karma’ remark in sour evisceration of Jurgen Klopp

One radio pundit has made the tasteless remark that Jurgen Klopp pulling his hamstring was ‘karma’ for events surrounding the Liverpool manager on Sunday.

The German has come in for widespread criticism over the manner in which he celebrated Diogo Jota’s winning goal against Tottenham in the face of fourth official John Brooks, as well as his subsequent remarks that referee Paul Tierney has ‘history’ with the Reds (via Sky Sports).

Although the 55-year-old spoke of his regret over those actions in a press conference today, he still seems likely to be hit with an extended ban from the dugout, according to Football Insider.

Simon Jordan is among the many pundits to take aim at Klopp over the past couple of days, using his platform on talkSPORT to make a snide broadside at the Liverpool boss.

He said of the German: “I don’t like the behaviour of him running up and down the technical area. Some sort of reverse karma found its way to him because he pulled his hamstring… Picking on a fourth official is laughable.”

Jordan added that, while serving a touchline ban, managers shouldn’t be allowed to ‘participate in anything related to football matters’ for the duration of that suspension from the dugout.

The public evisceration of Klopp needs to subside. He knows he was out of line on Sunday and he’s publicly acknowledged as such, so hopefully he’ll curb his temper without losing too much of the passion which has characterised his Liverpool reign.

As for the talkSPORT pundit’s remark about the hamstring injury being ‘karma’, that’s simply a ludicrous and sour comment made purely for shock value.

