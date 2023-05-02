(Video) Stephen Ireland’s outrageous comments that he ‘always got the better’ of Steven Gerrard

Best to start this with the very obvious comment that the Superman boxer short-wearing Stephen Ireland isn’t even fit to lace the boots of Steven Gerrard, before we delve into his recent ridiculous claims.

Speaking with RH Elite Coaching on TikTok, the 36-year-old said: “I’ve played against huge names and on the day they’ve never really got the better of me, I never played against someone and thought ‘Wow, these are incredible’.

“Steven Gerrard for example, Frank Lampard every time I played against them, I’ve always got the better of them…

“I’ve never had a game where I thought ‘God, I’m out of my depth’, that was never the case”.

The man who failed to win a major honour in his career and retired as a Bolton Wanderers player in 2018, where he failed to make a single senior appearance, has a very high opinion of himself and what he achieved.

For the player capped by Ireland on six occasions, it’s simply laughable that he thinks he was never bettered by some of the greatest midfielders of our generation but at least people are talking about him again!

You can watch Ireland’s comments on Gerrard courtesy of RH Elite Coaching on TikTok (via @MP24MP42 on Twitter):

