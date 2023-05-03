(Video) Sam Allardyce insists he’s ‘up there with’ Jurgen Klopp in self-aggrandising boast

It’s only been a few short hours since Sam Allardyce was confirmed as the new Leeds United manager, but he’s already making some self-aggrandising statements.

The 68-year-old has replaced Javi Gracia at Elland Road two weeks after Liverpool romped to a 6-1 win at the venue, and the veteran Premier League boss has insisted that he’s comparable with Jurgen Klopp ‘in terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge’.

The former Bolton and England coach has earned an unflattering reputation for rigid, long ball tactics, with Jose Mourinho once deriding it as ’19th-century football’ (BBC Sport), although the Whites become the ninth different club he’s managed in the English top flight.

As per Sky Sports News, Allardyce said in relation to the perception of him: “Far too many people think I am old and antiquated, which is so far from the truth.

“I may be 68 and look old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms, not Pep (Guardiola), not Klopp, not (Mikel) Arteta, so it’s all there with me.

“I share what they do and I do what I do but in terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them – I’m not saying I’m better than them – but certainly as good as they are.

“I just wish sometimes you get the opportunity that you can show but that’s not going to happen for me now apart from if I keep Leeds up and if this club was big enough to build a team that was going to challenge the big boys eventually, but that’s a long story away.”

Allardyce is one of the most experienced managers in the English game and, contrary to the aforementioned perception, has engaged in sports science techniques before they became commonplace in this country (The Independent).

However, he’s never won a major trophy (either league or cup) in his lengthy managerial career, whereas Klopp boasts 12 across his time with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and three league titles (Transfermarkt).

Leeds could be a different prospect under their new boss, but he’s no match for our Jurgen when it comes to competing for the big prizes!

You can catch the clip of Allardyce’s press conference below, via @SkySportsNews on Twitter: