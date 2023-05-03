Incredible first half statistic perfectly sums up Curtis Jones’ recent renaissance for Liverpool

Having endured a frustrating, injury-hit season for the bulk of 2022/23, Curtis Jones is belatedly enjoying a renaissance in the Liverpool side over the final few weeks of the campaign.

He kept his place in the starting XI for tonight’s clash against Fulham, the seventh successive game in which he’s featured from the first whistle (WhoScored), and one incredible statistic emerged which perfectly illustrates his recent resurgence.

As noted by journalist Sam McGuire on Twitter at the interval, the 22-year-old ‘completed 100% of his passes in that half’.

Indeed, as per Sofascore (screenshot below taken at start of second half), Jones played 27 passes in the first half and every single one of them found a team-mate, including two long balls attempted by the midfielder.

That’ll be a huge source of satisfaction not just to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans, but also to Jones, who had made just one Premier League start all season prior to his ongoing run in the first XI (Transfermarkt).

Complications with injury were a primary factor in him being out of the picture for much of the campaign (Liverpool Echo), but as his first half tonight – and indeed the last few matches – showed, he can be a crucial cog in the Reds machine when at his best.

Jones completed 100% of his passes in that half. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 3, 2023

