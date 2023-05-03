What Dortmund’s sporting director said after bombshell Jude Bellingham transfer news

It seems that Borussia Dortmund won’t comment on reports of Jude Bellingham’s allegedly impending Real Madrid transfer amid their ongoing fight for the Bundesliga title.

Fabrizio Romano relayed sporting director Sebastian Kehl’s comments on Twitter, with the decision-maker refusing to address the allegations in question.

Borussia Dortmund director Kehl has not commented on Jude Bellingham & Real Madrid deal. ⛔️🟡⚫️ #BVB “We want to become champions here in Bundesliga, it’s out total priority. We're subordinating everything else to that right now”, told Sky Sports. pic.twitter.com/bqtDFS8TCC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

It’s worth noting that, according to Football Transfers journalist Jacque Talbot, there has yet to be contact between the German outfit and Los Blancos over the England international, which perhaps suggests the transfer isn’t quite done and dusted in principle.

READ MORE: ‘Legwork already done’: Liverpool react to Bellingham knock with transfer alternative in progress – Jacque Talbot

READ MORE: Tsimikas starts v Fulham as three changes made: Liverpool team news confirmed

Either way, from a Liverpool perspective, with firm in the knowledge that our recruitment team won’t be considering the 19-year-old as a potential transfer this summer in light of the associated cost.

With there being a need to secure multiple new additions in the middle of the park – especially given it now seems all three of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be departing on frees when their contracts expire in the summer – the club has to stretch the available transfer kitty as far as it will allow.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the death knell for our future under Jurgen Klopp given the silverware that has been secured with previously understated talents.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions