Paul Gorst raves over Liverpool player who was ‘working his absolute wotsits off’ v Fulham

In summarising the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Fulham tonight, Paul Gorst conjured up a stunning piece of prose to commend one Reds player.

Darwin Nunez came into the starting line-up for the first time since the 0-0 draw at Chelsea a month ago (WhoScored), and he appears to be justifying Jurgen Klopp’s faith in recalling him.

The Liverpool Echo journalist certainly thought so, tweeting at half-time: “Not a bad half if lacking in real chances aside from the penalty. Nunez working his absolute wotsits off, Jones and Alexander-Arnold have been good too. Fabinho the pick of the bunch though I reckon.”

The Uruguayan indeed enjoyed a very encouraging first 45 minutes against Fulham, winning the penalty from which Mo Salah opened the scoring and gave the Reds a 1-0 interval lead.

He also put in an early cross for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose shot had promise until it deflected off Luis Diaz and out for a goal kick.

The statistics from Sofascore also illustrate the number 27’s valuable contribution during the first half, winning two duels, playing two key passes, taking 20 touches of the ball and also attempting a couple of dribbles.

Nunez will be gunning for a goal to try and persuade Klopp to preserve with him in the starting XI, but as Gorst so eloquently voiced on Twitter, the striker’s all-round work will surely be impressing his manager.

You can view the journalist’s brilliantly-worded tweet below, via @ptgorst on Twitter:

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham Not a bad half if lacking in real chances aside from the penalty. Nunez working his absolute wotsits off, Jones and Alexander-Arnold have been good too. Fabinho the pick of the bunch though I reckon. https://t.co/teLSli3dPo — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 3, 2023

