‘Set to undergo surgery’ – James Pearce now confirms huge injury setback for LFC maestro

Liverpool have had more than their fair share of injuries this term, with Stefan Bacjetic among a host of absentees ahead of the end of the season.

The Spanish-Serb has recently been joined by fellow midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara for the remainder of the campaign, James Pearce confirmed on Twitter, who is now ‘set to undergo surgery on his hip’.

Another setback for Thiago. He’s been ruled out of the rest of the season with the Spain international set to undergo surgery on his hip. #LFC https://t.co/VAo7yWAzSs — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 2, 2023

It’s a most untimely setback for the former Barcelona star for a number of reasons – the chief two being the critical nature of the Reds’ remaining fixtures and the relative nearness of his contract expiration date (2024).

Should Liverpool extend Thiago Alcantara’s contract?

Liverpool’s hierarchy will be due another big decision this summer ahead of the last real opportunity to extract value from their 32-year-old midfielder.

How much value we’ll be able to secure is up for debate, of course, whilst he remains in the treatment room.

There is a case for extending his stay at Anfield despite a disappointing injury record in light of the sheer quality and class he brings to the playing squad.

🔴 Thiago will have missed 65 games in his three seasons at #LFC with this latest setback, according to @Transfermarkt. https://t.co/DDjLJeJFwk — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) May 2, 2023

There will no doubt be a temptation on the part of some fans to cut and run at this point in time, ushering in a new era of more durable midfielders.

From our point of view, however, as the case of Curtis Jones is currently demonstrating, a unique training plan – and perhaps better-managed minutes on the pitch – could prolong his career at the top of domestic and European football.

Should that help maintain his availability going forward, we’d argue there would be great value in offering fresh terms ahead of his contract expiration next year.

