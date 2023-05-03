12 ball recoveries; four ground duels won: Liverpool ace had monstrous first-half v Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to a midfield role (when in possession) is clearly paying dividends as far as his ability to influence proceedings is concerned.

The England international certainly enjoyed a monstrous first-half for Liverpool against Fulham, even by his own standards, with 12 ball recoveries and four ground duels won standing out amongst a plethora of impressive stats, as released on Twitter by @StatmanDave.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first half by numbers vs. Fulham: 79% pass accuracy

47 passes completed 🥇

17 final third passes 🥇

12 ball recoveries 🥇

4 ground duels won

3 shots 🥇

3 tackles won 🥇

3 long balls completed

2 interceptions 🥈

2 crosses completed 🥇

1 big chance created…

There are still serious concerns in the middle of the park that can only be resolved with senior additions to the department this summer.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold be moved into the midfield?

Beyond that, there’s a serious conversation in need of having in terms of whether the No.66 is better-suited being moved permanently into a midfield role, perhaps as part of a double six alongside a more defensively-minded holding midfielder.

We’ve no doubt that will be looked at extensively by the coaching staff during pre-season when we’re looking to tinker with systems and new signings within that, though we shouldn’t lose track of just how exciting an option our fullback has become in the middle of the park.

With plenty of space to exploit ahead of him and, as the clash with Fulham serves to demonstrate, the Academy graduate has all the traits necessary to thrive in a more central role under Jurgen Klopp.

