‘Legwork already done’: Liverpool react to Bellingham knock with transfer alternative in progress – Jacque Talbot

Liverpool have not been resting on their laurels amid Real Madrid’s reportedly successful pursuit of Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer window.

Weighing in on the Reds’ search for midfield reinforcements, Jacque Talbot tweeted confirmation of the Reds having completed the legwork for the potential transfer of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Hear still no contact between BVB and Real Madrid over Bellingham despite player’s side reportedly nearing an agreement with La Liga club. But legwork already done for Alexis Mac Allister move – Brighton star was always alternative to England international. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) May 3, 2023

The Seagulls star has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for club and country, helping inspire Roberto de Zerbi’s men in a push for European football whilst having also played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup win.

READ MORE: Tsimikas starts v Fulham as three changes made: Liverpool team news confirmed

READ MORE: Liverpool look set to lose midfielder Klopp loves to Premier League rival – Sky Sports

Though comparisons will always be made to the one that got away, should Los Blancos push the signing of Bellingham over the line as many a commentator expects, it’s critical that we emphasise the Argentine is a very different player and certainly a more than exciting signing.

We know that numbers have been prioritised by the club thanks to a failure to shore up the midfield department in the last half decade or so (given that Thiago Alcantara has been the only senior midfield signing made in that period), which is why we find ourselves in such a unique position this summer.

We’ve still got faith that the right quality can be secured, of course – a prior hugely successful midfield trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum should be proof enough of our capabilities in that regard.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions