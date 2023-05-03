Tsimikas starts v Fulham as three changes made: Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool could hit a unique milestone this season of five wins in a row in the Premier League – the first time they would have done so in what has been an otherwise depressing campaign by the Reds’ standards.

They’ll have to overcome one of the sides that first exposed their frailties in 2022/23, with Marco Silva’s outfit proving to be no pushover following their promotion to the English top-flight.

Succeed in that task and the dream of top four football, hanging by the finest of threads as things currently stand, will stay alive for just a little longer.

It’s Alisson Becker in between the sticks once more, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Andy Robertson in the left-back role.

There’s just the one change in the middle of the park, with Jordan Henderson returning and Curtis Jones rightfully continuing to hold down the central left midfield spot alongside Fabinho.

Following reports of Diogo Jota’s back struggles, Darwin Nunez is the man to come back into the starting-XI, completing a trio also containing Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Could Liverpool make it five wins in a row? 🤯 #LFC

