(Video) Luis Diaz made the ball his personal best friend with incredible piece of skill

Any Liverpool fan who took their seat at Anfield early tonight will have witnessed some extraordinary mastery of a football from Luis Diaz.

The Colombian treated us to a sublime moment shortly after half-time during the subsequent 1-0 win over Fulham, jinking past two challenges from the away side before offloading the ball to Mo Salah, who was unable to keep his shot on target.

It wasn’t just during the match that the 26-year-old was leaving onlookers bamboozled, as footage shared by the Reds’ official Twitter channel showed us a frankly obscene piece off skill from our number 23 during the pre-game warm-up.

After performing a few kick-ups, Diaz then let the ball balance on his head before taking several steps backwards, with his spine slightly arced.

All the while, the football never left the top of his head, a moment of trickery which we hope wasn’t witnessed by any circus organisers, for fear that they’d try to convince him to be part of an upcoming tour, such was the magic he conjured!

You can catch the clip of the Colombian’s balancing act below, via @LFC on Twitter: