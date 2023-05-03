‘High on the list…’ – Paul Joyce drops Liverpool transfer claim after Thiago setback

Paul Joyce has claimed that one Premier League midfielder is ‘high on the list of targets’ for Liverpool as they seek to add to their ranks in that position.

The need for reinforcements may well have been amplified by the season-ending injury to Thiago Alcantara, who’s set to go for an operation on a hip issue, as reported for The Times.

In the article detailing that body blow for the Reds, the journalist wrote: ‘Liverpool are preparing to bolster their midfield in the summer with key signings, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister is high on the list of targets.’

The Argentine World Cup winner has been touted with a possible move to Anfield in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano recently namechecking him as one of ‘many midfield targets being discussed’ on Merseyside (via CaughtOffside).

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract next month (Transfermarkt), Arthur Melo returning to Juventus after his abortive loan spell, and now Thiago’s latest injury as a Reds player, the need for midfield reinforcement has never seemed greater.

Of Jurgen Klopp’s remaining options in that area of the pitch, four are 22 or younger, with the other two aged 29 and 33 respectively by the time next season starts (Transfermarkt), so Liverpool could have no midfielder in that balanced sweet spot of the 24-27 age bracket.

That glaring void could be filled ideally with the acquisition of Mac Allister, who’s 24 and should theoretically be coming into his peak years as a footballer.

He also boasts the experience of almost 100 Premier League appearances (Transfermarkt) and, as referenced earlier, a World Cup triumph for his country.

He’s excelled in the English top flight this season with eight goals and one assist, being one of the foremost players in Brighton’s unexpected challenge for a European finish.

If Thiago’s injury troubles persist into the 2023/24 campaign – and his unfortunate track record would suggest that’s a distinct possibility – it’d be foolish in the extreme for Liverpool not to at least push hard to try and lure Mac Allister from the Amex Stadium.

