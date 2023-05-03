Marco Silva singles out Liverpool star for praise over vital contribution v Fulham

Marco Silva singled out one Liverpool player for praise following the Reds’ 1-0 win over Fulham at Anfield tonight.

The home side were ultimately indebted to Alisson for preserving the three points after the goalkeeper pulled off a stunning save to deny Carlos Vinicius from close range late in the second half.

Speaking to BBC MOTD after the match, the Cottagers boss said: “Alisson in that moment did so well. It was a very good counter-attack from us. Credit to Alisson in that moment and to Willian and Carlos Vinicius to create that.”

While Mo Salah may have been the match-winner with his converted penalty in the first half, he and his teammates can be hugely grateful towards the Brazilian for that pivotal intervention in the closing minutes.

Liverpool’s number one has been immense all season, preserving vital points for the Reds with saves that he had no right to make, and he was very impressive overall tonight.

As per Sofascore, he made three stops in total and was the second highest-rated player on the night behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, also recording a 95% passing accuracy as he misplaced just two of his 38 passes.

Silva’s praise of Alisson was wholly deserved, and every Kopite will know just how crucial the 30-year-old has been for us throughout the campaign, coming up with the goods again tonight.

