Michael Owen has named who he wants Liverpool to sign as Bellingham seemingly slips away

Michael Owen has named the midfielder that he wants Liverpool to sign as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, who now seems highly unlikely to be coming to Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund star for a number of months (The Athletic), but reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano today stated that Real Madrid are ‘close to’ completing a deal for the 19-year-old, with negotiations ‘progressing to the final stages’.

Now that a move for him appears to be off the table, the ex-England striker has urged his former club to instead move for a current Premier League captain.

Speaking on The Final Word for Optus Sport before the news about Madrid’s advances for Bellingham (via Daily Mail), Owen said: “What if you can’t get the best? What if Jude Bellingham goes to Real Madrid, what’s your answer?

“Go and get the next best, try to get Declan Rice or get someone else who is of a top standard. All of this ‘just buy and get rid of players’, I don’t get it and it’s music to my ears that someone else has said the same.”

Considering the length of time for which Liverpool had reportedly been pursuing Bellingham, any midfielder signed this summer may feel like a bit of an anti-climax to some supporters, with it being no secret that the Dortmund gem was the one we really wanted.

However, instead of wallowing in self-pity over his seemingly imminent transfer to the Bernabeu, FSG must now turn their attention to someone more attainable, and Rice has apparently been on their radar also.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock reported last month that the Reds had made ‘discreet enquiries’ for the West Ham captain, who’s believed to be valued at £75m by his club.

That’s significantly lower than the £130m which had been quoted for Bellingham (Daily Mail), and the Irons skipper is also well versed in the rigours of the Premier League, with Saturday’s defeat away to Crystal Palace being his 200th appearance in the division at the age of just 24 (whufc.com).

It’s not hard to see why Owen is advocating Rice as a player worth targeting, now that Liverpool’s long-held transfer wish appears to be all but extinguished.

