Paul Gorst praises Liverpool star over ‘crucial’ moment against Fulham

Paul Gorst hailed one Liverpool player for a ‘crucial’ intervention in the early stages of tonight’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield.

The Reds had started brightly in the chase for a fifth successive win but it was the visitors who had the first real chance of the game inside the opening five minutes.

Upon his return to Merseyside, Harry Wilson got in behind the home side’s defence and was through on goal with seemingly only Alisson to beat.

He decided to try and square the ball for Carlos Vinicius in a more central position, but in doing so gave Virgil van Dijk time to get across and divert it out for a corner.

Gorst, who’s tweeting live updates on the game from Anfield, said of that moment: “Crucial sliding clearance from Van Dijk to deny Vinicius a tap-in from Wilson’s pass.”

Liverpool’s number four has come in for plenty of flak over some uncharacteristic defensive lapses in recent months, but this was much more like the indomitable Dutchman we’ve seen over the last five years.

His positional sense is as reliable as ever, and had it not been for his alertness to get across and cut out the ball from Wilson, Fulham would probably have taken an early lead, having twice gone ahead in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season.

‘Calm as you like’, as Virgil’s catchy chant goes.

You can see Gorst’s tweet below, via @ptgorst on Twitter:

Crucial sliding clearance from Van Dijk to deny Vinicius a tap-in from Wilson's pass. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 3, 2023

