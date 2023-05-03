(Video) Salah repeats Tottenham penalty tactic as Liverpool secure first-half opener

Mo Salah made it two penalties scored from his last two opportunities as Darwin Nunez’s pressing was rewarded with a spot-kick towards the latter stages of their first-half encounter with Fulham.

The Egyptian wasted no time in opting to follow a similar tactic to his penalty taken against Tottenham at the weekend, going straight down the middle to put his side in the lead going into the break.

It took our No.11 to a remarkable 29 goals and 11 assists for the season – not bad for a forward supposedly having a terrible season, eh?

