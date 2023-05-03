(Video) Filthy Trent turn takes out two opponents; one of the best fans will have ever seen

Trent Alexander-Arnold lit up the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Fulham tonight with a turn which left Anfield oozing with delight.

Continuing to excel in his more advanced midfield role, the Reds’ number 66 took a pass from Fabinho and found himself inside an invisible rectangle of four opposition players.

Just as one of the Cottagers looked set to cut out the pass, though, the England international brilliantly turned past him as he quickly shifted the ball from his right foot to his left.

Trent then evaded the attention of another Fulham player who tried to put pressure on him, also riding a subsequent challenge.

It was delightfully filthy from the 24-year-old, and surely one of the best pieces of skill witnessed at Anfield all season.

You can see a clip of Trent’s sensational turn below, shared via @DMCAboooo on Twitter: