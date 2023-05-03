(Video) Willian’s hands on head reaction to Alisson’s unreal reaction save

As Liverpool fans we’ve become almost desensitised to Alisson Becker pulling out world-class stops to keep us ahead in games that look destined to turn on their head.

The Brazilian’s latest stop even had opposition man Willian putting his hands on his head as he kept out a close-range effort with a remarkable reaction save to ensure the hosts retained their 1-0 lead against Fulham.

There’s not a doubt in our mind we’d be in a far worse position in the league table had it not been for our No.1’s efforts this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of :