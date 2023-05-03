The two x-rated chants Fulham fans aimed at Harvey Elliott during LFC clash

It’s fair to say that neither Harvey Elliott nor Fabio Carvalho were likely to be received well by Fulham’s travelling fans following their respective switches to the red half of Merseyside.

The former was directly addressed by the support in question during Liverpool’s encounter with the Cottagers, with the Echo’s Theo Squires relaying both chants on Twitter.

"Harvey Elliott, you're a w****r!" chant the travelling Fulham fans as he goes out to warm up.#LFC #LIVFULhttps://t.co/hTIYo0IPa2 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) May 3, 2023

"You're just a s**t Harry Wilson!" is the next chant from the Fulham fans to Elliott.#LFC #LIVFULhttps://t.co/hTIYo0IPa2 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) May 3, 2023

The former’s enjoyed a relatively impressive showing this term despite the turmoil of the campaign, though the same can’t necessarily be said of the latter who has struggled for minutes since the first-half of the season elapsed.

In fairness to Carvalho, the time was hardly right to hand minutes to a youngster whilst we were struggling to achieve some kind of equilibrium in a midfield utterly lacking in fight and intensity.

Perhaps the opportunities will prove more forthcoming next year should the consistency we’ve built up in the latter stages of the season be carried into 2023/24.

That being said, we could understand decision-makers feeling inclined to ship out the former Fulham Academy product on loan – a similar route favoured for Elliott at Blackburn Rovers – to ensure his development doesn’t fall short.

