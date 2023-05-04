(Video) Alexander-Arnold bamboozles Fulham with ridiculous Maradona turn

Trent Alexander-Arnold may not have been able to record another assist against Fulham but he shone once from a central role, with one moment in particular showcasing his skills best.

Picking the ball up in midfield from Fabinho, our No.66 pirouetted around Joao Palhinha and Tom Cairney with a level of grace and skill that we’re now used to seeing from him.

The Scouser is really thriving in his new inverted full-back role and it feels like his confidence is only growing with each game that passes.

It seems no coincidence that since the 24-year-old has been given the chance to play more centrally, we’ve suddenly started winning games and getting a run of form together.

You can watch the Alexander-Arnold turn via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

